Telangana: Kavitha calls for probe into residential schools suicides

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party MLC K Kavitha has made a public appeal to the chief minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, seeking a review of the residential schools following a series of student suicides.

She said, “Please form a committee and do a comprehensive review of the performance of Gurukul schools in the state. Exams are nearing, and students will be stressed. I request the government to increase the number of counsellors to mitigate stress for the psychological well-being of students.”

#WATCH | Suryapet, Telangana: BRS MLC K Kavitha visited the residence of Ashmita, a student of a residential school in Suryapet, who had allegedly committed suicide pic.twitter.com/OMkRN7jCbf — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

Kavitha, on Tuesday, February 20, paid a visit to the house of a residential school student, in Suryapet, Telangana, who died by suicide, while on leave and condoled her mother.

The 15-year-old girl took the extreme step when members of her family were away from home.

Kodi Bhavya, 14, and Gade Vaishnavi, 15, both Class 10 students, were found hanging from separate ceiling fans in the same room of the hostel on February 4.

Other students alerted the hostel staff, who shifted them to the Bhongir area hospital, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, where doctors declared them dead.

The two girls belong to Narsampet in Warangal district and their parents were residing in Hyderabad.