Kavitha confident of TRS winning Munugode bypoll when held

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday exuded confidence that the ruling party in Telangana will win the Munugode assembly seat which is due for a bypoll, whenever the elections are held.

Munugode assembly seat fell vacant after sitting Congress legislator K Rajgopal Reddy tendered his resignation as MLA on August 8. Subsequently, Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy accepted it.

Rajgopal Reddy is expected to join the opposition BJP on August 21.

Kavitha said Nalgonda district is a stronghold of TRS.

She also reminded that TRS party defeated two stalwart leaders in the bypolls of Huzurnagar and Nagarjunsagar held after 2018 general elections.