Kavitha faults BRS leaders for releasing pics, videos of POCSO case victim

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) Founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha has bashed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders for releasing the photos and videos of the minor girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay’s son Bandi Bageerath.

Bageerath has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 13, Kavitha said that it was not proper on the part of BRS leaders to do anything that would expose the victim and ruin her future.

“Whether Bandi Sanjay’s son gets acquitted or found guilty, ultimately the one who will suffer for a lifetime will be the minor victim,” she observed, demanding the state government pull down all the photos and videos of the victim from social media.

‘Learn from your guru Chandrababu’

Talking about the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), she came down heavily on the state government, questioning why Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has not visited the project even once after coming to power, and why he has not conducted a review on the incomplete project.

“On the other hand, Andhra PRadesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has met the Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on the very day when PM Modi was in Hyderabad, and urged the minister to support his state, so that the works for the Polavaram Project could be completed before the Godavari Pushkaralu to be held next year,” she pointed out, also advising Revanth Reddy to learn something from his guru (Chandrababu Naidu).

She said that while the AP government was ahead in completing irrigation projects and building multiple alternative irrigation systems, and also planning to shift Godavari waters to the Krishna basin through the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP), the state government was not taking any steps to complete the projects in Telangana.

She assured that if TRS comes to power, several minor irrigation systems like check-dams will be constructed on the tributaries and local streams. She also assured that a lashkar (the caretaker of a canal or irrigation tank) will be appointed for every 3,000 acre ayacut, so that the problems in canal irrigation could be addressed immediately.

Even a diaper doesn’t leak, but NEET paper…

Talking about the NEET UG 2026 paper leak, she said that even a diaper bought for Rs 10 these days wouldn’t leak, but the paper of such an important exam got leaked.

Noting that the students prepared immensely to appear for the NEET exam, she said they all were betrayed because of the paper leak.

TRS’s month-long flag hoisting drive from May 20

On the next moves of her political party, she said that starting May 20 till June 20, TRS flags will be hoisted in all the district and mandal headquarters, and also in the villages. She said she will personally participate in some of those flag-hoisting ceremonies.

Based on the performance in the flag-hoisting events, she said the various committees in the party will be formed, after which a membership drive will be held.