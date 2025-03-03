Kavitha launches campaign over Congress’ unfulfilled promises to women

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday, March 3 launched a campaign demanding the Telangana government fulfil promises made to women during the Assembly elections.

As part of the campaign, Kavitha who is the president of Telangana Jagruthi sent 10,000 postcards to chief minister A Revanth Reddy seeking concrete action on key women-centric schemes ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Addressing the media at her residence on Monday, Kavitha accused the Congress government of betraying women by failing to implement its election promises. She warned that if no official announcement was made by March 8, 10,000 women would take their protest to 10,000 villages.

Further intensifying the movement, she vowed to mobilise lakhs of women to send postcards to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, questioning why Congress had not implemented its promises to women and why it failed to pressure the Centre to implement the Women’s Reservation Act.

Taking a dig at the CM over his claim of making 1 crore women millionaires in Telangana, Kavitha said, “The petrol pump inaugurated by him did not directly benefit women. The petrol pump was operated by the district women federation and would not directly benefit its members.”

She demanded the promised Rs 2,500 monthly allowance for women be implemented immediately and urged the government to distribute scooters to girls who have turned 18, as per the Congress manifesto. She also pointed out its failure to provide fee reimbursement for BC, SC, ST, and minority women, which was forcing parents to discontinue their daughters’ education.

Denouncing the Congress government’s handling of interest-free loans, she said the Congress had promised to enhance the loan limit to Rs 20 lakh, but has failed to act on it. She also demanded the immediate release of Abhaya Hastam funds and an increase in pensions to Rs 4,000, besides giving fresh pensions.

Expressing serious concerns over women’s safety, Kavitha cited official reports showing a 20 per cent rise in crime against women in Telangana during last year. She called on the government to take urgent measures to protect girl children and condemned the scrapping of the KCR Kit scheme, which had benefited lakhs of mothers and newborns.

She criticised the government for neglecting Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers, stating that salary hikes promised to them have not materialised. She accused the Congress of taking credit for filling Anganwadi posts that were originally created during former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s tenure.