Kavitha slams Congress govt over resurvey of caste in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samith (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday, February 18 criticised the Congress government over a resurvey of the caste census in Telangana.

According to her, so far, the government has reportedly received 43 requests for a resurvey for the Telangana caste census. Questioning the government’s seriousness regarding the matter, she stressed the need for a robust campaign to ensure maximum participation and accurate data collection.

Citing a news report, the BRS MLC said that the low number of requests is “A glaring testament to the failure of the Telangana government in mobilising people for the caste census resurvey.”

In a post on X, she asked, “If the Congress government is serious about the resurvey then where is the outreach and result?”

https://twitter.com/RaoKavitha/status/1891688119986160099\

Kavitha seeks real data on Telangana caste survey

On Monday, the BRS MLC urged the Telangana government to furnish real data regarding the caste survey in Telangana.

Also Read Kavitha urges CM to provide real data on Telangana caste survey

Kavitha urged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and Union minister Bandi Sanjay not to indulge in a debate on which caste the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi belong to. “Our only concern is the accurate data showing the number of Backward Classes (BCs) in Telangana. There is no need to debate whether Rahul Gandhi and Modi are from the backward classes or not,” she remarked.

“The Congress must fulfil its promises and the BJP representatives from Telangana should bring in funds from the Centre for the development of the state,” she said.