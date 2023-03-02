Kavitha to hunger strike in Delhi demanding Women’s Reservation Bill

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Bharat Jagruthi founder K Kavitha on Thursday announced a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, Delhi on March 10 for Women’s Reservation Bill.

Speaking to the media she said, “Parliament sessions will start from March 13 and we want the Union government to bring the Women’s Reservation Bill in these sessions”.

She said that the hunger strike will be held on March 10 instead of March 8, International Women’s Day due to the Holi festival. She invited all the parties to extend their support and join Bharat Jagruthi in the hunger strike.

She alleged that the Modi government has not kept the promise of bringing the Women’s Reservation Bill twice already.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, when they came into rule in 2014, said that reservations will be created for women. They said that same thing in 2019, as well. They did not keep up their promises,” she stated.