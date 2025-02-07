Kavitha urges Telangana govt to release Rythu Bharosa funds

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Thursday, February 6, asked the Congress government to release the funds under Rythu Bharosa for farmers in Telangana and clear the pending bills of former Sarpanches.

She demanded that all pending funds be immediately disbursed and urged the government to clear outstanding bills owed to former sarpanches. She accused the Telangana government of a lack of sincerity in implementing Rythu Bharosa.

She pointed out that under former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule, Rythu Bandhu funds were promptly deposited into farmers’ accounts. In contrast, the current Congress government had released only partial amounts in phases, adding to the farmers’ issues.

“The farmers have already completed their harvest, yet the full amount has not been released. This is nothing short of betrayal,” she stated.

The BRS MLC criticised the ruling party on the issue of pending bills, calling it incompetent for failing to clear dues even after a year in power. She raised concern that the financial distress was pushing some former sarpanches to the brink of suicide.

She further said that if the Rythu Bharosa funds aren’t released immediately, the continued negligence would lead to intensified statewide agitation.