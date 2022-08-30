KCR expanding TRS in other states with public money: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress’ Telangana unit chief A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to expand his TRS to other parts of the country by spending public money.

Revanth Reddy slammed the Chief Minister for distributing Telangana people’s money in states like Delhi, Punjab and Bihar to expand Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in those states, and questioned KCR as to why he was not giving priority to people of Telangana at par with people of other states.

He attacked KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, a day after he announced that he would be visiting Bihar on Wednesday to distribute cheques to families of Indian soldiers who died during clashes with Chinese troops and also to families of the migrant workers from Bihar who died in a fire accident in Hyderabad.

KCR along with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar will hand over financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who were martyred in Galwan valley. Cheques of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to families of the martyred soldiers.

He will also provide financial assistance to the families of 12 Bihar workers who died in the recent fire accident in Hyderabad. Cheques of Rs 5 lakh each will be handed over to their families.

Reddy wanted to know why KCR was not giving financial assistance to families of martyred soldiers belonging to Telangana.

KCR had earlier visited Punjab in May to distribute financial aid among families of Galwan valley martyrs and also the farmers who died during the movement against three farm laws enacted by the Centre.

In March, KCR had visited Ranchi and handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of two soldiers.

Revanth Reddy, who is a member of Lok Sabha, alleged that the state government has turned government programmes into party programmes. He said he was not invited for the inauguration of offices of two district collectors in his constituency.

He said that instead of inviting Congress MLA Sridhar Babu for the inauguration of district collectorate in Peddapalli district, the government placed him under house arrest.

The Congress leader said both TRS and BJP were misleading people to avoid debate on people’s issues. He alleged that both the parties have formed committees to buy public representatives. He said attempts were being made to buy leaders in Munugode assembly constituency.

He announced that the Congress will launch field-level visits in Munugode from September 1. The same day, a ‘Munugode charge sheet’ will be released and a door-to-door campaign will be launched.

Munugode seat fell vacant after resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who has now joined the BJP.