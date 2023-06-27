KCR is B team of BJP; no effect on Maharashtra politics: Sanjay Raut

Hyderabad: Shiv Sena (UBT) senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday remarked that the BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is acting like the B team of BJP and the attempts of BRS to expand into Maharashtra will have no effect on the state’s politics.

“…The effect will be on Telangana politics. If KCR ji keeps doing this nautanki (gimmicks), he will lose in Telangana. He has entered Maharashtra out of fear of losing in Telangana,” he said, adding that while KCR has entered Telangana with a huge convoy, in Delhi, many of their leaders joined the Congress.

“This fight is between the BRS and the Congress. We can mediate between the two parties. But if you are trying this revenge in Maharashtra, I will say that you (BRS) are working for the BJP. There will be no effect on Maharashtra politics. Maha Vikas Aghadi is strong here,” he said.

Raut alleged that the BJP first sent Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad to Maharashtra and now has sent KCR. “KCR has the image of a fighting leader. Why are you surrendering to the BJP?” he asked.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday offered prayers at the Vitthal Rukmini temple in Maharashtra’s Pandharpur.

Rao’s visit to the pilgrimage town came two days ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader and his cabinet colleagues arrived in Pandharpur on Monday in a motorcade with 600 vehicles.

For the previous few months, KCR has been strengthening its party’s network in Maharashtra. He has given speeches at four rallies in Nanded, Aurangabad, and Nagpur. On June 15, he also established the party’s first office in Nagpur, as part of his strategy to strengthen the BRS’s support in the state.

With assembly elections in 2024 in Maharashtra, the political weather has heated up with the push from the BRS and the AIMIM who are trying to challenge the existing mainstream parties like the BJP, Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT).