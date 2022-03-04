KCR meets Jharkhand CM, says efforts should be made to take India in new direction

Ranchi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi and said that “efforts should be made to take India in a new direction”.

KCR, who is seeking to forge opposition unity against the BJP-led government, met Hemant Soren at his residence in Ranchi.

“We held discussions on a number of issues. We are clear that efforts should be made to take India in a new direction. People are talking about a third front, a fourth front…let me tell you that no front has been formed yet,” he said.

Later, both chief ministers handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of soldiers from Jharkhand who laid down their lives during the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020.

“Chief Minister Shri @HemantSorenJMM and Telangana Chief Minister Shri K Chandrashekhar Rao handed over a check of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of martyred jawans of Jharkhand in Galwan Valley. @TelanganaCMO @RaoKavitha @VSrinivasGoud @vinodboianpalli,” Jharkhand CMO said in a tweet.