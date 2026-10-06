KCR to receive notice over 45 acres in farmhouse: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: In a major development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, October 6, ordered officials to issue notices to ex-CM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for submission of land records with regard to survey number 325 in Eravalli village, Medak district, where KCR’s farmhouse is located. The CM asked officials to also identify the “missing” 45 acres of land in survey number 325 and to distribute it to local farmers.

According to a press release from Revanth Reddy’s office, official records show that a total of 388 acres of land is recorded under survey number 325 in Erravalli village. Officials who briefed the Telangana CM on the survey details identified only 343 acres and stated that 45 acres of land are missing from the records from the particular survey number.

During a review meeting, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to issue notices to former KCR and his family members, whose lands adjoin the area and submit their revenue records to the government.

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Revanth, according to the release, said that the Telangana government is planning to distribute the land in survey number 325 to eligible local farmers. He also ordered the construction of a ‘Telangana Martyrs’ Colony’ within survey number 325 for the families of those who sacrificed their lives during the Telangana statehood movement.

“The officials were also directed that housing plots be allocated to the martyrs’ families and develop a colony with all necessary amenities. The CM suggested to entrust the responsibility of constructing the colony to the Housing department. Orders were also issued to complete the construction of the Martyrs’ Colony by June 2,” the release added.

KCR’s farmhouse in Eravelli village is more or less considered to be a fortress of KCR, as the former CM resides there most of his time. Revanth Reddy raised the issue of his family’s land holdings three weeks ago, and this is the first time that an official enquiry is being held to look into the issue.

It is to be seen how the BRS responds to this development.