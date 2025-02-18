KCR’s birthday celebrated in Hyderabad school, headmistress suspended

Hyderabad: The headmistress of MPP School has been suspended for reportedly allowing the birthday celebrations of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) inside school premises on Monday, February 17 in Nandanavanam Colony of Saroonagar Mandal, a suburb of Hyderabad.

According to the notice, Rajitha, who was serving as the headmistress in charge, permitted a former corporator to conduct a birthday celebration within the school premises in Hyderabad with student participation.

The District Educational Officer (DEO) of Rangareddy, Suseendra Rao cited this as a violation of the Telangana Government Conduct (TGCS) Rules, 1964, and education department guidelines, which strictly prohibit political activities in government schools.

Officials stated that using an educational institution for political purposes is against ethical standards and departmental norms. Based on a report submitted by the mandal educational officer (MEO) on February 17, the DEO issued immediate suspension orders against the headmistress in charge.

During the suspension period, the headmistress of MPP School in Hyderabad is barred from leaving the headquarters without prior approval and will only receive a subsistence allowance as per regulations.

The case has also been reported to the regional joint director of school education (RJDSE) and the director of school education (DSE), Telangana, for further action.

On February 16, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) removed posters of KCR. Posters of KCR were put up at various places in Hyderabad ahead of his birthday on Monday, February 17. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) was deployed at certain locations in the city to take down the posters.

The posters were reportedly removed based on orders from the Telangana government.