Kejriwal meets ailing Satyendar Jain in hospital, hails him hero

Jain has been granted a six-week interim bail by the Supreme Court of India on medical grounds after he fell in the bathroom of Tihar Jail.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 28th May 2023 1:16 pm IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hugs his colleague and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday (Photo: Twiter)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal met ailing former minister and senior leader Satyendar Jain at the Lok Nayak Hospital (LNH) on Sunday.

Tweeting about the meet, Kejriwal hail Jain as a hero. “Met the brave man…..the hero..,” he tweeted.

Jain has been granted a six-week interim bail by the Supreme Court of India on medical grounds after he fell in the bathroom of Tihar Jail. He was immediately shifted to the ICU  following a blood clot in his brain, a report from ANI said.

His condition is said to be stable now.

The court has allowed Satyendar Jain to undergo treatment in the hospital of his choice and has asked him to produce medical records.

Jain has been lodged in Tihar jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year.

