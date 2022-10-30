Kejriwal to hold roadshow in Haryana’s Adampur on Monday

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take out a roadshow in Haryana’s Adampur on October 31, a day before the campaigning ends for the November 3 Assembly bypolls there.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also hold a rally for the BJP on November 1.

“Arvindji will take out a roadshow in the afternoon, which will cover several villages, including Balsamand,” a party leader said on Sunday.

On Sunday, Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also campaigned in Adampur and took out a roadshow.

The bypolls were necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi, the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, resigned as MLA from the seat and switched sides from the Congress to the BJP in August.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also campaigned in Adampur for AAP on Wednesday.

Kejriwal had launched the party’s nationwide “Make India No. 1” campaign from Hisar last month.

Also Read All communities should be taken into confidence on UCC: Arvind Kejriwal

On the other hand, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Udai Bhan have been leading the party’s campaign.

For the BJP, Chief Minister Khattar interacted with the youth of Adampur virtually, during which he sought their support to ensure the victory of his party candidate Bhavya Bishnoi .

Khattar told them his government has taken several steps to rein-in corruption, made recruitment purely on merit and undertook equitable development.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Bishnoi claimed there is great enthusiasm among people and the BJP candidate will win with a heavy margin.

“For a few weeks now, I have been extensively touring Adampur and people are showering their love and blessings,” he said.

“After a gap of 26 years, we (the Bhajan Lal family) are fighting this poll while being in the government. And people know that development works will further accelerate after the BJP victory,” Bishnoi said.

Bhavya’s mother and former MLA Renuka Bishnoi also exuded confidence of a comfortable win.

The chief minister will be holding a big rally on November 1, she said.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Dr Sushil Gupta, who is party’s Haryana affairs incharge, went door-to-door in Balsamand village on Sunday and sought votes for party candidate Satender Singh.

“We have built good schools and hospitals in Delhi and undertaken development,” Gupta said during his interaction with voters.

He appealed to them to elect Satender, saying he was a good candidate.