Kerala couple file marriage digitally, get certificate in a day

The process, which typically requires multiple visits to government offices, was completed in minutes

A couple in Kerala’s Kawassery Panchayat completed their marriage registration using a digital verification process, Video KYC, bringing the centuries-old tradition into the modern era. A heartwarming clip of the incident shows the newlyweds smiling at the camera while they authenticate their documents online.

Video KYC is a digital process that allows users to verify their identity through a live video call, bringing the centuries-old tradition into the modern era.

The marriage registration process typically requires multiple visits to government offices, was completed in minutes, with the couple, Lavanya and Vishnu, receiving their verified certificate, complete with their photo, on the very day of registration.

The panchayat official handed them the signed certificate. The post, shared on X, received over 1.4 lakh views, many praising the digitalisation of the country.

“Kerala sets an example !! …It will make the process faster, transparent, and more citizen-friendly,” the post read.

Several users commented on Kerala’s efficiency and congratulated the couple.

“100% Literacy rate for a reason,” a person commented.

