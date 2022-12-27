Kerala man takes on 300 km journey in a wheelchair to pray for a Muslim teacher

Its been almost 12 days since Kannan started his journey to Sabrimala from Mallapuram district in Kerala in a wheelchair having the determination to reach the 300 km mark.

Several years ago, Kannan lost his leg in an accident. His other leg is also partially paralyzed. The intention behind the gruesome journey in a wheelchair is to reach the Sabarimala temple and seek lord Ayyappa’s blessings for the Muslim teacher who helped him get a roof over his head when he had almost given up on his life, the Times of India stated in its report.

Almost nine years ago, on December 3, 2013, Kannan injured his leg while unloading wood logs from a lorry which later had to be amputated.

As a daily wager with three daughters and a son, Kannan struggled hard to meet his needs. An assistant professor at Government College in Kondotty, M P Sameera, who was also the coordinator for the National Service Scheme unit at the college, on learning about Kannan, ensured the construction of a house for him.

“Sameera teacher is like a god for me and for my family. The journey to Sabarimala is dedicated to Sameera teacher. I believe that lord Ayyappa will shower his blessings on the teacher if I pray wholeheartedly,” Kannan was quoted in the report.

He started his journey from the village of Thadapparamba village. Kannan said that he begins his journey in the wheelchair every day at 6 am and it continues till noon.

After having lunch from temples or Annadanam counters for Sabrimala pilgrims, he rests for a while then resumes his journey from 6 pm and continues at 11 pm. He spends his nights at local temples. Kannan plans to climb up to the Ayyappa temple on foot once he reaches the pampa river, at the base of the hill, by the first week of January.

Kannan’s daughter is a paramedical student and his wife works as cleaning staff in a hotel. Until recently, Kannan’s wife was the only earner in the family. Since last month, Kannan started selling lottery tickets to add to their income.

“Even four years after helping construct a house for him, Kannan often calls me and thanks me when it rains heavily,” said Prof Sameera.



