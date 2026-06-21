Kerala: Protest against Christian prayer meeting over abuse allegations

Pathanamthitta: Tension prevailed outside a hall where a prayer meeting organised by a pastor-run Christian worship centre was scheduled to be held in Omallur on Sunday, as BJP workers staged a protest following allegations that staff members of a facility linked to the organisation had assaulted a 17-year-old boy.

Believers who arrived for the prayer meeting, organised by the Elohim Global Worship Centre, gathered outside the venue holding Bibles and demanded that they be allowed to enter and conduct worship.

The protesters, including BJP women activists, said they were not opposed to religious worship but were agitating against the alleged exploitation and mistreatment of people under the guise of religious activities.

Police had a difficult time bringing the situation under control as supporters of both sides assembled outside the venue. Later, the believers were allowed to enter the prayer hall and conduct the service.

The protest comes amid a police investigation into allegations that staff members of the Elohim Global Worship Centre assaulted the teenager, who had been staying at a facility run by the organisation.

A preliminary inquiry by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) found indications that other children housed at the facility may have had similar experiences, officials said on Saturday.

Police on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with the case. The accused were identified as Reji, the institution’s manager, and employees Benny and Siju.

According to police, the 17-year-old boy, a native of Anakkara in Idukki district, had been staying at the facility for the past few months after being promised educational support and future employment because of his family’s financial difficulties.

Investigators alleged that instead of receiving educational support, the boy was made to work at the institution.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

BJP workers alleged that vulnerable individuals were being exploited and brought to old-age homes and other facilities linked to the organisation for financial gain.

Supporters of the worship centre rejected the allegations and insisted that religious activities should not be obstructed.

Pathanamthitta police later registered two separate cases against around 30 BJP activists, including Omallur panchayat president Athira, in connection with the protest.

One case pertains to the alleged manhandling of two persons who had arrived at the centre for prayers. The second relates to allegedly preventing worshippers from entering the prayer hall, officials said.

A BJP activist was also taken into preventive custody from the spot as a precautionary measure, police added.

The BJP governs the Omallur panchayat, where Athira serves as president.