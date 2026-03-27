Khammam Bhoodan land demolition: Telangana HC declines interim relief

High Court says interim relief may harm eligible beneficiaries as pattas already issued and applications under review in Khammam Bhoodan land dispute.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th March 2026 12:57 pm IST
Telangana High Court with domed architecture and lush greenery.
The Telangana High Court, a prominent judicial building, features distinctive domes and lush surroundings, symbolising justice.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has declined to grant interim orders in connection with the demolition of houses constructed on Bhoodan lands in Velugumatla village of Khammam district.

The court observed that granting interim relief at this stage would be unjust to others, as land titles (pattas) have already been issued to some eligible poor beneficiaries, while applications of others are still under consideration.

The petition was filed by T Venkatanarasamma and 23 others, challenging both the demolition of houses built on Bhoodan lands and the orders issued by the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), who is the authorised officer of the Bhoodan Board.

Subhan Haleem

Govt’s arguments

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy heard the matter. During the hearing, Government Pleader Katram Muralidhar Reddy submitted that six of the petitioners had already been granted pattas along with Indiramma housing benefits.

The applications of five others were rejected on the grounds that they already owned houses, while the remaining applications are still pending.

The government further clarified that none of the petitioners’ houses was among those demolished. It also stated that following the demolitions, 311 pattas were issued and 101 beneficiaries were sanctioned Indiramma houses.

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Hearing adjourned to April 15

After hearing the arguments, the judge stated that no interim orders could be issued at this stage and adjourned the hearing to April 15.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th March 2026 12:57 pm IST

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