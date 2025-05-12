Kharge demands special Parliament session on Pahalgam attack

Kalaburagi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday reiterated his demand for the central government to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the latest developments in cross-border firing, including the recently announced “ceasefire”.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said that while everyone wishes for peace, the country must be defended when necessary, and the Indian armed forces have fought with full strength to do so.

“Both Rahul Gandhi and I have written to the Prime Minister, seeking a special Parliament session. We want the session to be convened to discuss what is happening in our country, in Pakistan, and other developments, along with what measures we can take to safeguard our people,” Kharge said.

“We want the discussion to take place. Let’s see what steps the government takes,” he added while speaking to PTI Videos.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Kharge have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating their demand for a special session of both Houses of Parliament.

In his letter on Sunday, Kharge conveyed the unanimous request of all opposition parties for a special session to discuss the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire announcements-first from Washington DC, and later by the governments of India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to immediately halt all firing and military actions on land, air, and sea, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Noting the ceasefire, the AICC chief said, “India keeps its promises, but Pakistan repeatedly breaks them and troubles people. They don’t fight directly–they use terrorists to wage war. If they fight, we will be forced to fight. If they remain quiet, we too will maintain peace.”

He added that on the occasion of Buddha Purnima–a day commemorating the birth of Gautama Buddha–everyone naturally yearns for peace, in line with the teachings of the Buddha.

“India has followed his teachings for over two thousand years. We wish for peace everywhere and hope everyone lives peacefully. But to protect the country, we must be prepared to fight–because if the country is safe, we are all safe. Our armed forces are fighting bravely, and we salute their courage and commitment. Everyone should unite for the country and stand strong for it,” Kharge said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Kharge said, “We (opposition) have given cooperation. The prime minister speaks on TV and in open public meetings, but he should speak the same thing in the Parliament too (by convening a parliament session). So we have written a letter to him. There is no response yet.”

Regarding US President Donald Trump claiming to have mediated a ceasefire, he said, “So far in our country, other countries have not interfered or spoken. When the time comes, I will speak about where it has to be. Certain matters have to be spoken at specific forums in the interest of the country.”