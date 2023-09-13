Kharge, Rahul condole death of army, police personnel in J&K

Three security force officers including an Army colonel were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 13th September 2023 10:50 pm IST
Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter)
Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of an Indian Army colonel and major and a DSP during an encounter raged between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district and said India stands united against terrorism.

Peoples Career

In a post on X, Kharge said: “Our brave Army personnel and a DSP have made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in an encounter at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. We are extremely saddened by their loss. Our deepest condolences to the families of our bravehearts.”

Also Read
Army colonel, major, DSP killed in South Kashmir gunfight

“India stands united against terrorism,” he added.

MS Education Academy

Gandhi, in a Facebook post, said: “The news of the death of two officers of our army and a DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police in a terrorist encounter in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad. In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs. The entire country will always remember his sacrifice for the protection of India.”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 13th September 2023 10:50 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button