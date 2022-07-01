Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Exclusive: 8 contestants removed from show

Mumbai: India‘s most awaited stunt-based reality show Maruti Suzuki presents Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to return on Colors TV with an exciting new season. The show will be premiered tomorrow at 9pm. The dynamic demigod of action Rohit Shetty will challenge 14 fearless contestants with daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

A day more to go and the fans area already going gaga over the inside updates of KKK 12 and its contestants. Adding more excitement to the current buzz, we are here with another hot and fresh update about the show.

Our exclusive source informed us that a total of eight contestants have been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 so far. This means, currently only six Khiladis are left in the race.

Earlier, we have informed you that Pratik Sehajpal, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani and Shivangi Joshi have been evicted from KKK 12. Names of other four contestants are yet to disclosed.

Contestants of KKK 12 include — Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

Can you guess who could be the top 6 contestants left in the show? Comment below.