Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 full and final list of contestants with photos

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has got its 13 confirmed contestants of the upcoming new season. Makers have stopped hunting for the celebrities and Shalin Bhanot is said to be the last contestant to join the list. He reportedly signed the show last Saturday.

KKK 14 preparations are in full swing and all the 13 contestants are will be flying to the new shooting location Romania by May end. They will shoot for over a month and the premiere on television can be expected around July second week. We have a full and finale list of confirmed celebrity contestants who are set to take part in the daredevil and adventurous reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Full List

1. Sumona Chakravarti

2. Shilpa Shinde

3. Gashmeer Mahajani

4. Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa

5. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

6. Shalin Bhanot

7. Krishna Shroff

8. Asim Riaz

9. Aditi Sharma

10. Karan Veer Mehra

11. Niyati Fatnani

12. Samarth Jurel

13. Abhishek Kumar

