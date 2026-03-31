Mumbai: April is almost here, and buzz around the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is already picking up pace. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the adventurous reality show is all set to return with its 15th season after skipping 2025 due to issues with the production house.

The makers had officially announced Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in February this year, and over the past week, updates about the potential contestants have started doing the rounds on the internet. While a few names were already being speculated, the list continues to grow, adding to fans’ excitement.

As per the latest reports, celebrities like Farrhana Bhatt, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya were among the first to be approached. Now, several more names have been linked to the upcoming season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

Here’s the full list of 9 contestants being linked to KKK 15:

Abhishek Bajaj Farrhana Bhatt Ankit Gupta Isha Malviya Digvijay Rathee Gaurav Khanna Tanya Mittal Manisha Rani Arbaaz Patel

However, except Farrhana Bhatt, none of the celebrities have officially confirmed being approached for the show so far. Despite that, the rumored lineup has already generated considerable excitement among fans.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere around June 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The casting process is currently underway.

As for the shoot, the contestants are likely to begin filming in Cape Town, South Africa. Reports suggest that participants may travel in the last week of May, with the shoot expected to kick off in June 2026. The previous season of the show was filmed in Romania.

With the lineup shaping up and preparations in full swing, fans are eagerly waiting to see which celebrities will finally take on the daredevil challenges this season.

Which celebrity from the rumored list are you most excited to see on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.