Mumbai: All eyes are currently on two major upcoming reality shows – The Traitors Season 2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. While the contestant list for The Traitors has already been circulating online for quite some time, fresh updates about Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 have now started surfacing, leaving fans even more excited.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants 2026

As per recent reports, a few popular Bigg Boss contestants including Farrhana Bhatt, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya have been approached for the new season. According to ETimes, the trio is currently in talks with the makers, and if everything goes as planned, they could soon be seen taking on high-octane stunts and thrilling challenges on the show hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta and Farrhana Bhatt (Instagram)

Interestingly, during his visit to Bigg Boss 19, Rohit Shetty had directly asked Farrhana if she would be interested in participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She had responded with an enthusiastic yes. Reaffirming her excitement in a recent interview with TOI, Farrhana shared that the show perfectly matches her personality and is something she has always wanted to do.

“Yes, of course I would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. I was asked by Rohit Shetty sir during Weekend ka Vaar and I was so excited, I said yes. Khatron Ke Khiladi is my thing,” she said.

Talking about the schedule, the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to begin in June 2026 in Cape Town. The confirmed contestants are likely to travel to South Africa in the last week of May for the shoot. The show is expected to premiere around June 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 promo

Meanwhile, Colors TV had officially announced the new season back in February with a striking AI-generated promo, hinting at a grand comeback in its signature larger-than-life style.

Are you excited to see Farrhana, Isha, and Ankit in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Comment below.

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