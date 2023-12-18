Kiren Rijiju flags off India’s maiden winter science expedition to Arctic

Ny-Alesund is the world's northernmost settlement, situated at 79 degrees north latitude in the north-western region of Spitsbergen, Svalbard.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th December 2023 2:57 pm IST
Kharge retorts as Rijiju slams Cong leaders’ move to accompany Rahul to court
Kiren Rijiju (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday flagged off India’s first-ever winter science expedition to the Arctic region, in a bid to maintain year-long presence at the Himadri research station in Svalbard in Norway.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A team of four scientists will embark on the journey on Tuesday to India’s research station in the NyAlesud town on the Brogger peninsula where research institutes from 10 countries have laboratories.

Ny-Alesund is the world’s northernmost settlement, situated at 79 degrees north latitude in the north-western region of Spitsbergen, Svalbard.

MS Education Academy

“In this maiden winter expedition, our scientists are poised to unravel further mysteries and push the boundaries of scientific knowledge about our ‘Climate & Planet’,” Rijiju said.

Also Read
Kerala Guv walks through crowded famed ‘Sweet Street’ in Kozhikode

Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran, National Centre for Polar Ocean Research Director Thamban Meloth and India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, among others, were present at the flagging-off ceremony here.

“As we venture into uncharted territory, India assumes a global role in Arctic exploration, contributing to the scientific community at large,” Rijiju said.

He termed the expedition “historic” and said it held immense significance as India navigated the Arctic’s critical influence on global climate, sea levels and biodiversity for the first time.

“This is the first winter expedition to the Arctic. The team of scientists will stay at the research station at NyAlesund for 30 to 45 days and then will be replaced by another team,” a senior official said.

He said India will now have a year-long presence at the research station in the Arctic region, as it has in the Antarctic near the South Pole.

India launched its Arctic research programme in 2007 with a focus on climate change in the region with the objective of studying connections between Arctic climate and Indian monsoon.

The government had unveiled the Arctic Policy last year, sharing plans to have more research stations and satellite ground stations in the region.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th December 2023 2:57 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button