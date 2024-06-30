Kisan Union leader held for assaulting Dalit youths in old video; outrage in Punjab

Punjab police arrested Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Manjit Singh Gharchon on Saturday after his old video where he is seen brutally thrashing two Dalit youths in Sangrur city came to light.

After immense pressure from the Dalit community and the authorities, Gharachon was finally handed over to the Sangrur DSP Manoj Gorsi by the farmer union leaders.

According to reports, a case was registered against Gharachon under Sections 341, 323, 325, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 3 (i) (X) of the SC/ST Act for “beating” and using casteist slurs.

BKU Ugrahan chief Joginder Singh said that Gharchon’s son and the Dalit youths had a verbal altercation. Subsequently, the quarrel turned violent when the Dalit youths first attacked and grievously injured Gharchon’s son, which led to retaliation.

Ugrahan further stated that they have handed over Gharchon to the police so that no one could take benefit by making it a “labourers versus farmers” issue.