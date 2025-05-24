Kishan Reddy dismisses Kavitha’s letter to KCR as ‘drama’

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy has dismissed the recent letter written by K Kavitha, daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), as mere “drama” and said there is no need to give it any importance.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office on Friday, Kishan Reddy made several pointed remarks about the current political scenario in Telangana.

He stated, “I do not understand why Kavitha wrote that letter. After I became a Union minister in 2019, I wanted to meet then chief minister KCR out of respect, but he did not give me an appointment.”

He further added that Kavitha mentioned in her letter that people of Telangana see the BJP as the only alternative. “In fact, the people believe that the BJP is indeed the true alternative,” he asserted.

Kishan Reddy also likened the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party to a sinking ship, suggesting that its leaders are “resorting to theatrics to stay relevant.”

He maintained that the BJP is gaining ground as the preferred alternative among the public and dismissed the significance of Kavitha’s letter to KCR.