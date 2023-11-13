Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, G Kishan Reddy, on Monday hit out at the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the godown fire incident in Hyderabad which led to nine deaths.

“The Telangana government is taking no action in such cases. I have repeatedly asked the state government to shift such warehouses out of the city. I will speak to the PM to get financial assistance for the families of the deceased in this incident”, Reddy told reporters in Hyderabad.

The Union Minister visited the incident spot and took stock of the situation.

Visiting Fire Accident Place, Bazarghat, Nampally. https://t.co/fVMgkfRPzS — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 13, 2023

Earlier today, nine people died after a massive fire engulfed a chemical godown on the first floor of a four-storey building at Nampally in Hyderabad.

As many as three people sustained injuries, and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

After receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister KCR has expressed grief over the incident. He also instructed the officials to esnure strong relief measures for the injured ones.

“Chief Minister Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the fire incident at Nampally Bazaar Ghat. Condolences were expressed to the families of the deceased. CM Shri KCR has ordered the officials to immediately take strong relief measures. The authorities have been advised to provide better medical care to the seriously injured and to be vigilant and take appropriate measures,” said the BRS party quoting CM KCR.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also condoled over the loss of lives.

The Governor directed the Chief Secretary to the Government to take immediate measures to provide comprehensive medical assistance to those who sustained injuries in the incident and also issued directives to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and furnish a comprehensive report on the circumstances leading to the fire, the response mechanisms in place, and the corrective measures that can be implemented within the next two days, an official statement read.