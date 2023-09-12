Kishan urges public to help BJP end KCR family rule in Telangana

Hyderabad: Asking the people of Telangana to decide if they wanted a family rule or pro-people government, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy said that the time had come to end the rule of KCR’s family.

The minister was speaking at the Ambedkar Stadium in Sangareddy on Monday, August 11, along with Union minister Purushottam Rupala, BJP election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao.

They welcomed Mudirajula Sangam district president Pulimamidi Raju into the BJP during the meeting.

Kishan Reddy also cautioned the public against supporting the BRS in the upcoming Assembly elections saying, “people will become paupers if the BRS is allowed to retain power.”

“KCR’s family members won’t allow anyone outside their family to become the president of the BRS. If a person from weaker sections wants to become the Prime Minister or the chief minister of any state, it is possible only under the BJP rule,” said Kishan Reddy.

Talking about Congress and AIMIM, Kishan Reddy said that voting for the Congress is like voting for the BRS and MIM parties.

“If you vote for the BRS, it is like voting for the Congress. Be aware of the choices you make. This time, give an opportunity to the BJP to serve you,” Kishan said.

“KCR said that he will bear all the election expenses if other parties join him in fighting the BJP at the national level. Where will he get all this money to fund the other parties?” asked the BJP leader.

Alleging that the BRS led the state into debt and its leaders are neck deep in corruption, Kishan Reddy said, “Now the situation is so bad in the state, the government is unable to pay salaries on time to its employees. KCR is selling the government lands and leased the ORR for 30 years to pay salaries.”