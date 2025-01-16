Kite-flying claims four lives in Telangana

The incidents were reported in the Mahabubnagar, Nirmal, Rangareddy, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Hyderabad: Accidents during kite-flying claimed four lives in Telangana during the last two days. The incidents were reported in the Mahabubnagar, Nirmal, Rangareddy, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An 11-year-old died after falling from the terrace of his house while flying a kite. The incident occurred in Nirmal town on Wednesday. Mohammed Huzef was studying in the sixth class at Telangana Minority Residential School. The boy lost his balance and fell from the terrace while flying a kite along with his friends. He sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed.

In another incident, a man died after falling from a building while flying a kite. The incident took place at Meerpet corporation limits in the Rangareddy district. K Mahesh Yadav, 39, fell from the terrace while flying a kite.

A schoolboy died of electrocution while flying a kite in Mahabubnagar district. The boy, identified as Manoj Kumar, suffered electrocution while trying to retrieve a kite that was entangled in electric wires. The incident occurred when the boy used an iron rod to retrieve the kite from electric wires on the terrace of his house.

In Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, a man died after falling from the terrace of a dhaba while flying a kite. The incident took place at Ammanabolu village Mutakonduru mandal. Jupally Narender, 48, fell from the terrace which reportedly had no parapet wall. He sustained critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

