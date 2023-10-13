Kolkata: ‘Durga Puja’ pandal breaking taboo with menstrual hygiene theme

Kolkata: The Durga Puja pandal of ‘Pathurighata Pancher Palli’ in Kolkata is breaking boundaries and a few taboos surrounding menstruation with its Menstrual Hygiene-themed pandal this year.

“The Puja Pandal has been made in an attempt to reflect on the issue of menstrual hygiene and social awareness. This is the 84th year of the puja,” said Ellora Saha, Working President of ‘Pathuriaghata Pancher Palli Sarbojanin Durgotsab’ committee, who is the key person behind the idea.

To stop the world from seeing menstruation as taboo, “we have chosen the theme of menstrual hygiene, or ‘Ritumati’, and we are definitely looking forward to how they present this thoughtful idea,” Ellora Saha said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A puja committee in Kolkata has made a Durga Puja pandal based on the theme of menstrual hygiene. pic.twitter.com/91JPBozuKy — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2023

“Menstruation is a normal biological process, and there is no need to keep it under any kind of curtain. This is high time we break the taboos, and the first step will be to bring such issues to the fore,” she said.

“In our society, people attach a lot of taboos to menstruation. While a woman is menstruating, she is not allowed in the kitchen, and she is not allowed to share beds with her husband.

“They are not allowed to step out of the house; they are not taught about personal health and hygiene matters. Not only girls, but boys should also learn about this matter properly and scientifically. People should take this as a simple, normal biological process like other systems. Nothing to glorify, nothing to hide. We should get out of these superstitions,” she said.

It took three months and approximately Rs 18 lakh to make this pandal, she said.

“Our puja pandal is based on installation arts like paintings, models, and graphics that focus on hygiene during menstrual cycles,” said Manash Roy, the main artist of the pandal.

The idol maker is Sanatan Paul of Kumartuli, who will shape up the idols based on the central theme.