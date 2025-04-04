Kothakota Seetha Dayakar Reddy appointed Telangana child rights chief

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed Kothakota Seetha Dayakar Reddy as the Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

According to an official notification issued on April 3, six others have also been named as members of the commission. The newly appointed members are:

Kanchela Vandana Goud Parvathi Chandana Gogula Saritha Premalatha Agrawal B Kavan Kumar

As per the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, the chairperson will serve a term of three years from the date of appointment or until they reach the age of 65, whichever comes earlier. The members will also serve a term of three years or until they turn 60, as per the provisions of the Act.

The notification, issued by secretary to the government, Anita Ramachandran, instructed the director of the women’s development and child welfare department to take necessary action regarding the appointments.