Krafton India CEO appointed Vice President of Indian Digital Gaming Society

New Delhi: The Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS), a non-profit organisation, on Friday said that it appointed BGMI developer Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn as its Vice President (VP).

As VP, Sohn will play a crucial role in shaping the future of digital gaming in India. He will leverage his expertise to drive initiatives that promote inclusivity, diversity, and excellence within the gaming ecosystem, IDGS said.

“This role presents a tremendous opportunity to further contribute to the growth and development of India’s gaming industry. I look forward to working closely with industry stakeholders to foster innovation, promote inclusivity, and elevate the gaming ecosystem in India,” Sohn said in a statement.

He will also be working closely with stakeholders to advocate for policies that support the continued growth of the gaming industry and enhance its societal impact.

“Sohn is a highly respected figure in the gaming industry, with a strong background and a proven track record of leadership. His wealth of industry experience, combined with his exceptional leadership abilities, will undoubtedly be a driving force behind the society’s continued success,” said Rajan Navani, President, IDGS.

IDGS’s primary goal is to provide a platform for collaboration, advocacy, and innovation by bringing together stakeholders from across the gaming ecosystem.