Kristen Stewart ties the knot with Dylan Meyer

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart has tied the knot with Dylan Meyer in Los Angeles. The couple exchanged vows at home in front of an intimate group of loved ones — including Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis.

They earlier obtained a marriage license at the courthouse. Stewart and Meyer, who went Instagram official with their relationship in October 2019, got engaged in 2021, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ that year, Stewart joked that Meyer, 37, who is the daughter of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, beat her to the punch and was the one who proposed.

“It’s not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who’s going to fulfill what weird f****** gender role thing and we don’t do that or think about it in those terms”, the actress explained to host Howard Stern.

“So I was like, ‘Wait, well, I’m not the one for sure.’ And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, ‘No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to’ and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f****** so cute”, she continued, adding that Meyer “knocked it out of the park” with her proposal.

As per ‘People’, Stewart had previously opened up to Stern about the first time she told Meyer she loved her.

“It was really late and we were in some s—– bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so f—— in love with you’. Like, done”, she recalled in a November 2019 appearance on the shock jock’s show. “It wasn’t like ‘a thing,’ and it also was so obvious”.

The news of the marriage was first reported by TMZ. In early 2022, Stewart shared an update on her wedding plans, telling late-night host Stephen Colbert that she’d like to have a “big party or something”, but that she could also envision just deciding to get married on the spur of the moment.