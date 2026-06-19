KSIC worker fulfils dream of buying Mysore Silk saree after 30 yrs

Mysuru: For 59-year-old Bhagya, a long-cherished dream finally came true after spending three decades producing the world-famous Mysore Silk sarees. The Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) employee from T Narasipura, who has worked at the silk filature unit for nearly 30 years, recently purchased her first-ever Mysore Silk saree, an achievement she describes as one of the happiest moments of her life.

The opportunity came after KSIC offered Mysore Silk sarees to its employees at concessional rates. The initiative was introduced to honour workers who recently fought to protect the T Narasipura silk unit from losing its land to a proposed sports stadium project.

Earlier, the state government had ordered the transfer of five acres of KSIC land for stadium construction. Concerned that the move could threaten the future of the historic silk unit and the livelihoods of hundreds of workers, employees launched a protest demanding that the order be withdrawn. A total of 202 workers participated in the agitation, while 187 employees sacrificed 12 days’ wages during the protest.

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Following sustained pressure from workers, the government eventually revoked the order. To recognise their contribution and commitment, KSIC made nearly 200 Mysore Silk sarees available to employees at discounted prices, offering concessions of up to 20 percent.

Bhagya said that despite her husband also working at the same unit for 15 years, financial responsibilities prevented them from buying a Mysore Silk saree. After her husband’s death, she continued working while raising and educating their two sons.

“Buying a Mysore Silk saree always remained a dream. Today, I am delighted to own my favourite purple-coloured saree,” she said.

KSIC Managing Director Zehra Nasim said many workers who dedicate their lives to producing Mysore Silk are often unable to afford the premium product themselves. The initiative, she added, was aimed at recognising their invaluable contribution to preserving Karnataka’s iconic silk heritage.