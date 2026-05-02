KTR offers condolences to ORR accident victims’ families

Hyderabad: A day after six people were killed in an accident at the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao(KTR) offered condolences to their families on Saturday, May 2.

The Sircilla MLA visited the Osmania General Hospital mortuary and placed floral wreaths on the mortal remains of the victims, who hailed from Sircilla. He consoled the grieving families and said that the untimely death of the six people is an irreparable loss.

KTR stayed at the hospital until the postmortem and other formalities were completed and the dead bodies were shifted to Sircilla, a release from the BRS said.

In a post on X, the BRS party shared a video of KTR paying tributes to the accident victims

ORR accident

KTR’s tribute comes a day after six people were killed in an accident after the car they were travelling hit a stationary lorry at ORR on Friday, May 1. A total of seven people were present in the car, and one person is currently undergoing treatment.

he impact of the accident was such that the car got wedged under the lorry, completely crushing its front end.

The car was being driven by deceased Bolli Shiva Kumar, 37, a native of Rajanna Sircilla district, who had been residing in Sanathnagar. His wife, Bolli Lasya and Bolli Rishitha are also among the deceased.

Other victims were identified as Kodem Srinivas, 40, his wife Swetha, 35 and two minors, Krishna Chandra and Kodem Madhav. Swetha was the only survivor and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The group was reportedly returning from darshan at Yadagirigutta temple when the accident occurred.