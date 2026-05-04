KTR slams BRS media convener’s arrest, accuses Congress of vendetta politics

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Monday, May 4, accused the ruling Congress of vendetta politics by filing false cases against his party leaders.

Speaking to the media after visiting the party’s social media convener, Manne Krishank, at Sangareddy Jail, KTR said that Krishank has been consistently targeted by the Congress over the past two years for questioning government corruption and bringing it to the public’s attention.

“Our Krishank is an educated young man, a lawyer, and a PhD holder. He stood at the forefront and fought in the Osmania University student movement, and after the formation of Telangana state, he shouldered responsibilities as Minerals Development Corporation Chairman. Portraying him as a ‘habitual offender’ and keeping him in jail for 12 days in a case where a station bail should be granted is despicable.” he said.

KTR said that Congress has filed around 35 cases against Krishank, including one for mentioning the Miss England harassment incident on social media, another for exposing links between CM Revanth’s family members and benami companies, and even for bringing contract corruptions to light.

The pink party leader said that instead of focusing on the rising crimes in the state, the government is busy filing cases over social media posts. “Daylight shootings are happening in Karimnagar, but the government hasn’t responded. Yet it remains vigilant only about who tweeted what,” he said.

He also accused the government of using the police system for political gains and using the force as Revanth Reddy’s ‘private army.’ “The police are functioning like the Chief Minister’s private army. Actions like phone tapping, hacking, and harassment of journalists continue.”

KTR said that Krishank was arrested in violation of High Court orders and announced that he will be filing a contempt of court case in that matter.

“Even if our leaders are harassed, we will not back down. Our fight will continue until the Congress government implements the promises it made,” KTR warned.

He asked BRS social media workers to not be afraid as the party will always stand by them. “No one should be afraid. The party’s legal cell will stand by you. Justice and righteousness are on our side.” he said.

BRS leader Manne Krishnak was arrested by Kukatpally police on April 23 after a Congress leader, Gundamalla Rajendra Kumar, filed a complaint against him, accusing him of trespassing on the latter’s residence and attacking him over a social media post.

The post in question featured a Telugu newspaper clipping with a headline alleging that Krishank and his wife were involved in a job scam. Krishank had denied the claims, calling them false, and said no such news article had been published in the newspaper.

Instead, he accused the Congress of targeting him for exposing Minister Seethaka’s alleged corruption in distributing mobile phones to Anganwadi workers.