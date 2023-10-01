KTR to lay foundation for development works in Nirmal on Oct 4

While speaking to the media forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy revealed that KTR will inaugurate the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Lift Irrigation Scheme, which was undertaken at a cost of Rs 714 crore.

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao will lay foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 1,157 crore in the Nirmal district.

Addressing the media, forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that KTR will inaugurate Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Lift Irrigation Scheme (the 27th package of the Kaleshwaram project), which was undertaken at a cost of Rs 714 crore.

He will also inaugurate Mission Bhagiratha scheme’s drinking water project, which cost Rs 23.91 crore. In Pochampad village of Soan mandal, he will lay the cornerstone for an oil palm facility with an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore.

After the inauguration, KTR will address the public at NTR stadium in Nirmal town, the minister informed.

