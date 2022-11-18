KTR urges expansion of IT to Tier II cities of Telangana

Hyderabad: The IT and MA&UD minister, KT Rama Rao inaugurated a new office space of L&T Infotech at the L&T Metro Building in Hitec City here on Friday.



The Telangana government has invested heavily in plug and play infrastructure in tier-2 cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and “Adilabad, and the companies should expand their operations to the tier-2 cities,” said KTR.



Minister @KTRTRS today inaugurated LTIMindtree @LTI_Global's Digital Experience Centre in Hyderabad. The new 1,00,000 sq. ft. centre will have the capacity to accommodate more than 1,000 professionals.#InvestTelangana pic.twitter.com/CCmDIHQtqE — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) November 18, 2022

Speaking at the inauguration event, the minister said, “Not all functions need to be done from Hyderabad. There is plenty of work that can be pushed to tier-2 cities. The boys and girls from smaller towns have more fire in their belly. They don’t want to move to Bengaluru or Hyderabad or any other big metros unless there is a compulsive need.”

KTR applauded engineering, degree colleges and the youngsters from tier-2 cities who not just possess more zeal, but also want to prove themselves to the rest of the world. “They should be given opportunities to compete,” KTR urged.



The minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught that targets could be achieved even if people work from home and the metrics will not be affected if companies operate from tire two cities.

KTR directed the companies to grab the incentives provided by the state government for operating from tier-2 cities saying, “Zoho has taken coding all the way to villages. Some of the key programmers of Zoho work from villages, not even from towns.”

KTR while highlighting the infrastructure development in Hyderabad, said that Elevated Bus Rapid Transport System (eBRTS) from Nizampet to Financial District will be developed while two more flyovers in the IT corridor are ready and will be inaugurated soon.

KTR urged that despite a series of infrastructure development, there is a burden on urban infrastructure and last-mile connectivity from metro stations should be increased.



KTR also encouraged people to use public transport adding that if the stakeholders of the L&T Metro building come forward, a similar skywalk like the one at Rajeha IT park can be built and the state government will extend its support.