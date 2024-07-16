KTR urges Telangana govt to implement breakfast scheme in schools

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, July 16, urged the Congress government in Telangana to reconsider its decision to cancel the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ that was launched by the previous K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) government for students in government schools.

KTR stated that the scheme was meant to be expanded further, but the current government has now decided to discontinue it.

“It’s truly unfortunate that the Congress Govt has cancelled this wonderful initiative in Telangana KCR Government had launched the breakfast scheme for students & had planned to expand it also but now ….. Request the Govt to reconsider their unwise decision and implement the Breakfast scheme,” he said on X.

KTR made the remarks in the context of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin expanding the morning tiffin scheme for students in government aided schools in the state.

The Telangana government led by chief minister KCR launched the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ to provide nutritious breakfast to over 23 lakh students studying in government schools across the state, from classes 1 to 10.

The scheme was officially launched in October 2023 and aims to address issues of hunger, and malnutrition, and improve school enrollment and attendance among students from low-income families.

The government had allocated around Rs 400 crore annually for the implementation of this scheme.