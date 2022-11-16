KTR welcomes German Consul Michaela Kuchler to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana IT, Industries minister KT Rama Rao greeted Michaela Küchler, Consul General of Germany in Chennai, on her first visit to Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The minister, who posted images of the meeting on Twitter, stated that the two discussed ways to improve collaboration between Telangana and Germany in important areas such as innovation, sustainable mobility, MSME, and skilling.

Minister @KTRTRS welcomed the new CG of Germany in Chennai Ms Michaela Küchler @GermanyChennai on her first visit to Hyderabad. Discussed about strengthening cooperation between Telangana and Germany in priority sectors like innovation, sustainable mobility, MSME and skilling. pic.twitter.com/OH4uw6LTTd — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) November 16, 2022

“Great business opportunities for German companies in Telangana and Hyderabad. Central state with connections to all India. 5th largest city of India with highly skilled workers. Specialist in Life sciences and production of vaccines. Fruitful talk with @KTRTRS,” Kuchler tweeted from the official handle of the German Consul.

The event was attended by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries), Dr. E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion and External Engagement, and Amita Desai, Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hyderabad.