KTR welcomes German Consul Michaela Kuchler to Hyderabad

Published: 16th November 2022 4:32 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana IT, Industries minister KT Rama Rao greeted Michaela Küchler, Consul General of Germany in Chennai, on her first visit to Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The minister, who posted images of the meeting on Twitter, stated that the two discussed ways to improve collaboration between Telangana and Germany in important areas such as innovation, sustainable mobility, MSME, and skilling.

“Great business opportunities for German companies in Telangana and Hyderabad. Central state with connections to all India. 5th largest city of India with highly skilled workers. Specialist in Life sciences and production of vaccines. Fruitful talk with @KTRTRS,” Kuchler tweeted from the official handle of the German Consul.

The event was attended by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries), Dr. E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion and External Engagement, and Amita Desai, Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hyderabad.

