‘Kursi Bachao Budget’: Rahul Gandhi slams govt

Former Congress chief also claimed that the budget was 'copy and paste' job of the Congress manifesto for 2024 polls and previous budgets.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 23rd July 2024 4:49 pm IST
'Selective expunction': Rahul writes to LS Speaker, seeks restoration of expunged remarks
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget a “kursi bachao budget” and claimed it makes “hollow promises” to BJP allies at the cost of other states.

The former Congress chief also claimed that the budget was a “copy and paste” job of the Congress manifesto for 2024 polls and previous budgets.

Also Read
https://www.siasat.com/ground-reality-will-open-can-of-worms-for-rahul-akhilesh-pradhan-on-paper-leak-3066304/

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for 2024-25, her seventh straight presentation, surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai. This is the first budget in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s third term in office.

MS Education Academy

In a post on X, Gandhi said, ” ‘Kursi Bachao’ Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets.”

The Congress also slammed the Union Budget as being “more focused on posturing than action” and claimed that the “copy-paste government” has borrowed heavily from the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

The opposition party claimed in its post that the government had “tacitly” admitted that “mass unemployment is a national crisis”, and said the budget has “political compulsions written all over it”.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 23rd July 2024 4:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button