Kuwait-based Indian doctor received Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award

In a significant development, a renowned Kuwait-based Indian dentist named Dr Shashikala recently received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award at a ceremony held in Dubai.

This accolade, presented by the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards Foundation, recognizes Dr Shashikala’s outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of dentistry.

Pertinently, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India’s highest award in the field of cinema. It is named after the father of Indian cinema Dadasaheb Phalke. However, the award has now expanded to honour distinguished individuals from various fields, including education, social services and healthcare.

According to reports of Indians In Kuwait .com, the Award was presented to Dr Shashikala during a star-studded function held at The Bristol Hotel in Dubai in the presence of guests including actress like Meenakshi Seshadri, former MP Tirath Singh Rawat, and ministers from Abu Dhabi. Bollywood icons such as Jackie Shroff, Chetan Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, and Nagma Khan graced the event. Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, added regal charm to the proceedings.

Dr Shashikala posing with Bigg Boss 17 Isha Malviya at the event (Photo: Indians In Kuwait.com)

Dr Shashikala hails from Bangalore. She has been residing in Kuwait for the past seven years.

She serves as a member of the Indian Dental Association, Kuwait. She has actively participated in school and community Dental Health Camps in Kuwait, providing essential services to those in need.