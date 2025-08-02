Kuwait-born Jamil becomes 1st Indian in 13 years to coach India’s men’s football team

Kuwait: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has named Kuwait-born Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Indian men’s national football team, making him the first Indian in 13 years to take charge of the side.

His appointment comes a month after Spanish coach Manolo Marquez resigned following a disappointing run of results. The last Indian to manage the national side was Savio Medeira, who served from 2011 to 2012.

Also Read UAE deports Indian man wanted in Rs 4.55 crore bank fraud

Confirming his appointment on X on Friday, August 1, the All India Football Federation said, “The AIFF Executive Committee, in the presence of the Technical Committee, has approved the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Senior India Men’s National Team.”

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially appointed Khalid Jamil as the head coach of the Indian men’s national football team#allindiafootball #IndianFootball #KhalidJamil pic.twitter.com/rR1TZn4PLG — All India Football (@AllIndiaFtbl) August 1, 2025

Jamil was chosen from a shortlist that included former India boss Stephen Constantine and Slovakian tactician Štefan Tarkovič.

Three-Man Race for India Head Coach Role 🇮🇳⚽



AIFF's Technical Committee has shortlisted Khalid Jamil, Stephen Constantine, and Štefan Tarkovič for the Senior Men’s Team head coach position. Final decision to be made by the Executive Committee soon.#allindiafootball… pic.twitter.com/NLcPHX10w2 — All India Football (@AllIndiaFtbl) July 24, 2025

From Gulf to the national spotlight

Born in Kuwait to Indian parents, Jamil is a former international midfielder with 40 caps for India between 1998 and 2006. He holds an AFC Pro Licence and has extensive coaching experience across India’s top leagues.

He famously guided underdogs Aizawl FC to a historic I-League title in 2017 – one of Indian football’s most remarkable achievements. As a player, he lifted the National Football League (now I-League) trophy with Mahindra United in 2006.

In the 2023–24 season, Jamil took charge of Jamshedpur FC midway, leading them to the Super Cup semi-finals. The following season, the team finished as ISL runners-up and reached the semi-finals under his leadership.

India’s upcoming fixtures

The national team will take part in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 later this month, followed by AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers against Singapore in October.

Jamil’s appointment is expected to bring renewed focus and a home-grown tactical approach to India’s football ambitions.