Kuwait-born Jamil becomes 1st Indian in 13 years to coach India’s men’s football team

Kuwait: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has named Kuwait-born Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Indian men’s national football team, making him the first Indian in 13 years to take charge of the side.
His appointment comes a month after Spanish coach Manolo Marquez resigned following a disappointing run of results. The last Indian to manage the national side was Savio Medeira, who served from 2011 to 2012.
Confirming his appointment on X on Friday, August 1, the All India Football Federation said, “The AIFF Executive Committee, in the presence of the Technical Committee, has approved the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Senior India Men’s National Team.”
Jamil was chosen from a shortlist that included former India boss Stephen Constantine and Slovakian tactician Štefan Tarkovič.
From Gulf to the national spotlight
Born in Kuwait to Indian parents, Jamil is a former international midfielder with 40 caps for India between 1998 and 2006. He holds an AFC Pro Licence and has extensive coaching experience across India’s top leagues.
He famously guided underdogs Aizawl FC to a historic I-League title in 2017 – one of Indian football’s most remarkable achievements. As a player, he lifted the National Football League (now I-League) trophy with Mahindra United in 2006.
In the 2023–24 season, Jamil took charge of Jamshedpur FC midway, leading them to the Super Cup semi-finals. The following season, the team finished as ISL runners-up and reached the semi-finals under his leadership.
India’s upcoming fixtures
The national team will take part in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 later this month, followed by AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers against Singapore in October.
Jamil’s appointment is expected to bring renewed focus and a home-grown tactical approach to India’s football ambitions.