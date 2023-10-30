Kuwait deports over 12k expats in three months; here’s why

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti authorities deported about 12,000 expats of various nationalities to their home countries between August to October, local media reported.

About 4,300 expats, both male and female were deported in October, and 7,685 in August and September for various offences, including public moral violations, residency and labour law breaches.

This comes within the framework of Ministry of Interior’s efforts to curb violations of law by its expat population.

The deportation process follows strict instructions from the first deputy prime minister and acting minister of interior and defense, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled.

In addition, the General Department of Residency Affairs Investigation is conducting nationwide security operations to locate and deport individuals violating residency regulations, absconders, and wanted persons.

It is reported that, deported individuals are prevented from returning to Kuwait due to their violation of the country’s rules and laws.