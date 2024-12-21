Kuwait: Expat cashier beaten for praying on duty

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident and also arrested the accused security officer.

Published: 21st December 2024
Representative image (Photo: @ImadAlassiry/Unsplash)

Kuwait City: A 33-year-old expatriate working as a cashier at the cooperative society in Kuwait was allegedly beaten and threatened by a security officer for performing the Maghrib prayer while on duty.

The altercation was brought to light after the cashier filed a complaint with the Shamiya Police Station about the incident and his injuries.

As per a report by Arab Times, the cashier reported that a security officer became aggressive and physically assaulted him after witnessing him pray.

The accused threatened the cashier by saying, “I will stomp on your head and your father’s head,” and asked him not to pray again during working hours.

The victim also provided a medical report from a government hospital confirming his injuries sustained during the alleged attack.

In response to the complaint, Shamiya Police Station investigator directs security personnel to detain accused officer, conducting thorough investigation including criminal record check, surveillance footage review, and witness statements verification.

