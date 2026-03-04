Kuwait extends visit visas, absence permit amid regional travel disruptions

All visit and entry visas that have expired or are due to expire will be automatically extended for one month from Saturday, February 28.

Kuwait Towers and Kuwait City skyline overlooking the Arabian Gulf.
Kuwait Towers stand beside the Kuwait City skyline along the Arabian Gulf.

Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has announced the automatic extension of visit visas for one month and an additional three-month absence permit for residents currently outside the country, citing exceptional circumstances affecting travel.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 4, the ministry said the measures aim to assist individuals who are unable to return to Kuwait due to the ongoing regional situation and travel disruptions.

Automatic extension of visit visas

According to the ministry, all types of visit entry visas that have expired or are due to expire will be automatically extended for one month starting from February 28, 2026.

The extension will be applied electronically, meaning visa holders will not be required to visit residency affairs departments to complete any procedures.

Authorities also confirmed that all prescribed fees and any resulting fines during the extension period will be fully waived.

Three-month absence permit for residents abroad

The ministry also announced relief for residents currently outside Kuwait who have exceeded the permitted absence period and are unable to return.

Such residents will automatically receive an additional three-month absence permit through the electronic system, without the need for in-person processing.

The permit will also be granted with full exemption from the applicable fees.

Measures linked to regional disruptions

Officials said the decision was taken in light of exceptional circumstances affecting the region, which have led to flight cancellations and restrictions on airspace, making travel difficult for many residents.

Under Kuwait’s residency regulations, expatriates generally require special authorisation to remain outside the country for more than six months without risking cancellation of their residency permits.

Authorities urge public to follow offici.al channels

The Ministry of Interior noted that the announced periods could be extended depending on developments in the country’s situation.

It urged citizens and residents to follow the ministry’s official communication channels for updates and further announcements regarding the measures.

