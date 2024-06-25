Kuwait lifts ban on work, entry visas for Philippine nationals

The decision was announced following a bilateral meeting between Kuwait's Deputy Premier, Defense and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, and Philippine Deputy Minister of Migrant Labor Bernard Olalia.

Published: 25th June 2024
Kuwait has lifted a year-long ban on all types of visas for Philippine nationals. The decision also permits the recruitment of Filipino domestic workers who have previously worked abroad and have experience.

The decision was announced following a bilateral meeting between Kuwait’s deputy premier, defense and interior minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, and Philippine deputy minister of migrant labour Bernard Olalia.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to establish a joint technical working committee to address employment-related issues and other concerns that may arise in the future.

The two governments reiterated their commitment to the “Domestic Workers Employment Agreement’ that both the Philippines and Kuwait signed in 2018, which aimed to provide more protection for Filipino domestic workers.

Pertinently, the ban was enforced on May 10, 2023, after the Philippines allegedly violated the bilateral labour agreement.

