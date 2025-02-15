Kuwait officially raises marriage age to 18

Kuwait City: In a significant move to enhance family stability and child protection, Kuwait has officially raised the minimum marriage age to 18.

The amendment updates Article 26 of the Personal Status Law and Article 15 of the Jaafari Personal Status Law, ensuring that no marriage takes place before legal adulthood.

This move aligns with Kuwait’s international commitments, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child and efforts to eliminate child marriage and gender discrimination.

According to Kuwait’s Arab Times, Minister of Justice Nasser Al Sumait revealed alarming statistics, stating that 1,145 underage marriages were recorded in 2024, with most involving young girls.

Studies indicate that divorce rates among minors are twice as high as those of adults, highlighting the need for emotional and social maturity before marriage.

By increasing the legal marriage age, Kuwait aims to reduce child marriages, lower divorce rates, and foster stronger family bonds.

Minister Al Sumait reaffirmed the country’s commitment to international child protection laws, ensuring a future where young people can thrive before entering marriage.