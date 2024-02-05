Kuwait resumes issuance of family, tourist, commercial visas

The Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Monday, February 5, announced the resumption of issuing visit visas for family, commercial, and tourist visits, under new terms and conditions.

The new decision comes as per directions of the Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah to stimulate commercial, economic, and tourism movements in the country.

Taking to X, the interior ministry announced that the various residency affairs departments in the country will accept visit requests via the Matta platform, starting from Wednesday, February 7.

Here are the following conditions

Family visa

Family visa is granted to the father, mother, wife, and children, and it is stipulated that the breadwinner’s salary should not be less than 400 Kuwaiti dinars (Rs 1,07,939).

As for the rest of the relatives, it is stipulated that the breadwinner’s salary should not be less than 800 Kuwaiti dinars (Rs 2,15,866).

Visit must be approved under certain terms and conditions

Providing a travel ticket (roundtrip) on airlines affiliated with national airlines (national carrier).

A written pledge not to demand that these visits be converted into permanent residence in the country.

Pledge to adhere to the duration of the visit.

Visitor treatment will be provided in private hospitals and health centers, and it will not be allowed in government hospitals.

If a visitor breaches their assigned stay period, both the visitor and sponsor will be included in the security control system, followed by legal procedures for violators.

Commercial visa

Commercial visa is issued upon a request submitted by a Kuwaiti company or institution and is granted to persons holding university or technical qualifications, in a manner commensurate with the company’s activity and the nature of its work.

Tourist visa

People from 53 countries can obtain tourist visas either directly from the port of entry or through an electronic visa via the Ministry of Interior’s website.

The entry visas for tourism in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are issued to individuals with specified professions and controls, as per Ministerial Resolution No. (2030/2008).

Hotels and companies are automatically connected to the General Administration of Residence Affairs system, following the necessary requirements.

In August 2022, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has suspended the issuance of family visit visas and tourist visas until further notice.